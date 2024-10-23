2 former Penn State football players facing felony rape, sex charges

Two former Penn State Nittany Lions football players are facing felony rape charges stemming from an alleged incident in July.

Jameial Lyons, a 19-year-old from Philadelphia, is being charged with rape, aggravated assault without consent, voluntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated individual assault without consent, as well as misdemeanors of indecent assault without consent of others and invasion of privacy without consent.

Kaveion Keys, also 19, from Richmond, Virginia, is charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault without consent and sexual assault, as well as a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault without consent of others.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to PennLive, the charges stem from alleged events from July 7, in which a student reported sexual assault in a residence hall on Penn State’s campus in State College. An affidavit of probable cause has not yet been released, the outlet adds.

Lyons and Keys are no longer members of the Penn State football program, as the outlet was told on July 31 they were placed on interim suspension to handle a "personal matter" before confirming three days later they were indeed no longer with the squad.

2024 COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS: JOEL KLATT'S TOP 10 TEAMS AFTER WEEK 8

"We are aware of the serious charges against Mr. Keys and Mr. Lyons, who are no longer enrolled at the University," Penn State said on Tuesday in a statement.

"The safety of our community is our top priority, and Penn State takes any report of sexual assault or misconduct very seriously and investigates any and all reports."

While Keys, a linebacker, was redshirted in his first season with the Nittany Lions, his defensive end teammate Lyons recorded eight games as a freshman, tallying 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Both Lyons and Keys were expected to have a larger role with the team this season.

They are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, per criminal dockets obtained by The New York Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A preliminary hearing for Lyons and Keys is set for Oct. 30.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.