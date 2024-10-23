Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Penn State Nittany Lions

2 former Penn State football players facing felony rape, sex charges

Penn State confirmed Jameial Lyons and Kaveion Keys are both no longer a part of the program

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 23 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two former Penn State Nittany Lions football players are facing felony rape charges stemming from an alleged incident in July. 

Jameial Lyons, a 19-year-old from Philadelphia, is being charged with rape, aggravated assault without consent, voluntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated individual assault without consent, as well as misdemeanors of indecent assault without consent of others and invasion of privacy without consent.

Kaveion Keys, also 19, from Richmond, Virginia, is charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault without consent and sexual assault, as well as a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault without consent of others.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kaveion Keys tackles

Penn State freshman linebacker Kaveion Keys (48) tackles Delaware running back Jo'Nathan Silver during the second half of a NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa. (IMAGN)

According to PennLive, the charges stem from alleged events from July 7, in which a student reported sexual assault in a residence hall on Penn State’s campus in State College. An affidavit of probable cause has not yet been released, the outlet adds.

Lyons and Keys are no longer members of the Penn State football program, as the outlet was told on July 31 they were placed on interim suspension to handle a "personal matter" before confirming three days later they were indeed no longer with the squad. 

2024 COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS: JOEL KLATT'S TOP 10 TEAMS AFTER WEEK 8

"We are aware of the serious charges against Mr. Keys and Mr. Lyons, who are no longer enrolled at the University," Penn State said on Tuesday in a statement. 

"The safety of our community is our top priority, and Penn State takes any report of sexual assault or misconduct very seriously and investigates any and all reports."

Jameial Lyons chases down player

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Jameial Lyons (19) pressures Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Ahmad Haston (16) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Massachusetts 63-0. (Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

While Keys, a linebacker, was redshirted in his first season with the Nittany Lions, his defensive end teammate Lyons recorded eight games as a freshman, tallying 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Both Lyons and Keys were expected to have a larger role with the team this season. 

They are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, per criminal dockets obtained by The New York Post.

Jameial Lyons goes for tackle

Penn State defensive end Jameial Lyons (19) and defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) record a QB hurry on Delaware's Zach Marker during the second of a NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa. (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A preliminary hearing for Lyons and Keys is set for Oct. 30.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.