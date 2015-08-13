Man admits bringing millions in counterfeit chips to poker tournament, flushing them in toilet

A North Carolina man has admitted bringing millions of dollars in counterfeit poker chips to use in an Atlantic City casino's poker tournament. The scheme was uncovered after the man clogged a pipe by flushing the chips down the toilet in his hotel room.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Christian Lusardi of Fayetteville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty Thursday to trademark counterfeiting and criminal mischief.

Officials believe he tried to flush the chips because he feared the scheme would be exposed.

Under terms of a plea agreement, Lusardi will be sentenced to five years in prison.

He will be required to pay the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa $463,540 for the revenue it lost when it canceled the 2014 tournament after discovering the fake chips. He'll also owe Harrah's Casino Hotel $9,455 for damaging the pipes.