Man accused of throwing acid into his daughter's face

Police and witnesses say a man hurled acid in his daughter's face in a gruesome attack that sent her into a New York City street screaming for help as her skin peeled.

Jerome Lynch was arrested on an assault charge after the attack Saturday afternoon at his Brooklyn home. Information on his arraignment and lawyer weren't immediately available Sunday.

His 49-year-old daughter is hospitalized at New York Presbyterian in critical condition.

Witnesses tell the Daily News the daughter, Darlene Lynch, ran outside after the attack as her clothes disintegrated and her skin fell from her face.

Dominique Goodwin is one of Jerome Lynch's nieces. She says Darlene told her she was sitting on a couch when her father abruptly left the room, returned with a cup of liquid and doused her.