Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

Man accused of stealing 100 pounds of gold arrested in Belize

By | Associated Press

Authorities say a man accused of stealing more than 100 pounds of gold worth nearly $3 million in South Florida is back in the U.S. after being captured in Belize.

The U.S. Marshalls Service reports that 34-year-old Raonel Valdez-Valhuerdis was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail on Wednesday. He was detained in February by Belize immigration officials at the Guatemala-Belize border.

Authorities say Valdez and two other men robbed a Bolivian export company employee outside a Coral Gables apartment building in October 2012. The gold — worth an estimated $2.8 million — was on its way to an Opa-Locka refinery.

Valdez was arrested shortly after the robbery.

Valdez was free on $75,000 bail in March 2013 when authorities lost track of his GPS monitor, and he disappeared.