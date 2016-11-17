Man accused of bringing boy, 9, to another for rape

A Pennsylvania man awaiting trial on child pornography charges is now accused of bringing a boy to a home where he and a friend assaulted the 9-year-old.

The attorney general's office says 38-year-old David Parker, of Saylorsburg, brought the boy to 35-year-old Craig Knox in June 2010. Knox, of Henrico, Virginia, was living in Pittston at the time.

Authorities say both men assaulted the boy. Prosecutors say the men had become friends after discussing their shared sexual interest in boys.

Parker was charged earlier this month with sexual exploitation of children, child rape and another count. Knox was arrested in Virginia and arraigned Tuesday in Pennsylvania on child rape and other counts.

Online court records show both men are jailed in Luzerne County and don't have attorneys. The attorney general's office declined to say how Parker knew the boy.