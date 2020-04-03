Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

Malibu paddleboarder arrested for violating stay-at-home order

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Coronavirus leaves California freeways empty, police warn of uptick in drivers speeding over 100 mphVideo

Coronavirus leaves California freeways empty, police warn of uptick in drivers speeding over 100 mph

California police are warning drivers to slow down. From Los Angeles to San Fransisco, an increase in speeding has led to more severe crashes on the state's highways.

A Southern California paddleboarder was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating the statewide “safer at home” coronavirus order, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Lifeguards near the Malibu Pier flagged down county deputies from the Los Hills station after they said the unidentified man ignored their orders to get out of the water, the department wrote on Facebook.

Who is Gavin Newsom? Here are 4 facts about California's governor

The man stayed in the water off Malibu Pier for another 30 to 40 minutes until deputies sent out a patrol boat.

He swam ashore and was arrested for allegedly disobeying lifeguards and ignoring the stay-at-home order, both misdemeanor charges.

He was booked into the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station and released.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

He could face up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine, KTLA-TV reported.