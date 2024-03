Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A male nurse has been arrested and freed on bail in connection with the sexual assault of an unconscious female patient at a hospital in California — and police fear the suspect may have targeted other victims.

The nurse, Jacob Daniel Hartman, 27, was nabbed by police on Wednesday and charged with sexual assault, including the sexual battery of an unconscious person at the Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Riverside, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement. The facility is about 40 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles.

The victim had been admitted into the hospital in mid-January for several days, during which time Hartman is accused of sexually assaulting her.

Hartman, of Corona, a city in northwestern Riverside County, was subsequently booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center. He has since been released on $55,000 bail.

Police did not provide any more details pertaining to the incident or give the woman's age.

"Given the nature of these crimes, SACA (Child Abuse Unit) Detectives believe there may be other victims who have not come forward yet," the Riverside Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to email Detective Daniel Suarez at DSuarez@RiversideCA.gov or call 951 353-7120.

Riverside Police Department shared a statement put out by Kaiser Permanente Hospital stating that Hartman is no longer working for the company.

"At Kaiser Permanente, safe and high-quality care are always our top priorities," the statement reads.

"As soon as we learned of this serious accusation, we immediately cooperated with law enforcement and started an internal investigation. At this time, the individual is no longer employed by Kaiser Permanente."