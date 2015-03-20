Maine student's cellphone catches fire in her pocket

The "stop, drop and roll" mantra came in handy for a Maine eighth-grader when her cellphone caught fire in her pocket at school.

Kennebunk middle school Principal Jeff Rodman tells The Portland Press Herald that the girl heard a popping sound Friday morning and smoke started billowing around her.

Boys were herded from the room so the 14-year-old girl could shed her flaming pants. She also did the "stop, drop and roll" move to help put out the fire. She was treated at a hospital.

Her mother had given her the Apple iPhone 5C two months earlier.