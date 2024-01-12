Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Maine Senate confirms first woman to lead state's National Guard

Dunn will also oversee the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services and the Maine Emergency Management Agency

Retired Army Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn has been confirmed by the Maine Senate to become the first woman to serve as the state’s adjutant general, leader of the Maine National Guard.

The Senate confirmed the nomination 33-1 on Thursday.

"I pledge to work hard every day, to lead with integrity, and to strive to fully discharge the responsibilities of the department to protect the lives, freedom and property of Maine people," Dunn said.

Once she’s sworn in, Dunn will lead the Maine National Guard, the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services and the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

After retiring in 2021, Dunn served as a senior advisor and chief of staff to the president of the University of Maine and the University of Maine at Machias. (Maine News)

Senators praised her experience, including 33 years of military service. Dunn's career included stints as assistant adjutant general and chief of staff of the Maine Army National Guard. In 2009, she deployed to Afghanistan, where she commanded the 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.

Since retiring from the National Guard in 2021, Dunn has served as a senior advisor and chief of staff to the president of the University of Maine and the University of Maine at Machias.

The only vote against Dunn came from Republican Sen. Eric Brakey of Auburn. He said he voted against confirmation because she declined to embrace legislation that allows states to refuse to send their National Guard troops to conflicts overseas unless there has been a formal declaration of war by Congress.