Maine pickup truck accident sends 5 to the hospital after driver crashes into Dollar Tree building

ME police say the crash does not appear to be related to alcohol or a medical emergency

Associated Press
A driver crashed his pickup truck into a store in Ellsworth, Maine, on Monday sending five people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 80-year-old man was trying to park the truck when it went through the Dollar Tree building, WABI-TV reported.

WHOOPING COUGH RATE IN MAINE DECLINES DUE TO COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS, INCREASED IMMUNIZATIONS

The driver of a pickup truck crashed into a dollar tree in Maine, sending five people to the hospital. 

The driver was not injured. The crash does not appear to be alcohol-related or because of a medical emergency. Police are investigating whether the crash was caused by human error or a mechanical malfunction.