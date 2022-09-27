Maine man who held knife to federal officer's neck pleads guilty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who held a knife to a security officer’s neck before being shot in the the federal building in Maine’s capital pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Derik Broox Wight, 41, of Augusta, pinned a private security officer working for the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service against the wall and threatened him with a knife. He was shot by another officer after refusing to drop the knife.

MAINE MAN SENTENCED TO 75 YEARS IN PRISON FOR 1993 RAPE, MURDER OF WOMAN IN ALASKA

The episode unfolded in the lobby security screening area of the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building on April 20, 2022.

It’s unclear what prompted the episode, which was captured on surveillance video in a security screening area.

U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee praised the officers for acting swiftly. "They should be commended for their brave actions which ensured that Mr. Wight was stopped at the security screening station, and no one else could be harmed," she said.

MAINE APPROVES FIRST RELIGIOUS SCHOOL TO RECEIVE TUITION REIMBURSEMENT

Wight pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer. The crime carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.