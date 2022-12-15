Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Maine man facing charges after taking joyride on an airport tarmac, crashing through gate

ME man was already out on bail from another incident

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Maine man who took a joyride on an airport tarmac before crashing through a gate is facing charges.

The 28-year-old motorist was involved in a fender bender near a fast-food restaurant before heading onto the airfield at the Augusta State Airport on Tuesday, police said. Then he proceeded to plow through a gate after an airport employee approached him, police said.

The man was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without a license, criminal trespass, driving to endanger and violating probation, police said.

11 ABUSE LAWSUITS FILED IN MAINE AFTER STATE LOOSENS STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS

A Maine man is facing charges after taking a joyride on an airport tarmac and crashing through a gate.

A Maine man is facing charges after taking a joyride on an airport tarmac and crashing through a gate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police determined the motorist was already out on bail for a different incident, and he remained in the Kennebec County Jail.