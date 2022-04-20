Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Maine federal building security officer assaulted by knife-wielding suspect: FBI

FBI says the suspect was shot by another officer

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man armed with a knife assaulted a security guard inside a federal building in Maine before being shot, the FBI said.

The incident at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta occurred around 11:30 a.m. The suspect entered the building and allegedly assaulted a Federal Protective Service guard, authorities said.

Another FPS guard shot the suspect, who was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

The FBI said there was no known threat to public safety and no one inside the building was hurt.  

The agency is leading the investigation into the incident with assistance from local and state law enforcement agencies. 

An armed suspect with a knife was shot after attacking a guard at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta, Maine, the FBI said.

An armed suspect with a knife was shot after attacking a guard at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta, Maine, the FBI said. (GAS.gov)

The identity of the alleged attacked has not been disclosed. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Your Money