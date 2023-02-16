Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Maine Department of Public Safety nominates new leaders for state's Drug Enforcement Agency, fire marshal

ME candidates must have their nominations confirmed by the state Senate

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Department of Public Safety is nominating the assistant fire marshal to lead the agency and tapping the Maine Criminal Justice Academy director to lead the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Rick Desjardins will serve as the next MDEA director and Rich McCarthy will serve as fire marshal if his nomination is confirmed, Commissioner Michael Sauschuck announced Wednesday.

McCarthy would succeed Fire Marshal Joseph Thomas, who retired in December, if his nomination is approved by the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee and confirmed by the Maine Senate.

MAINE GOV. JANET MILLS SAYS HER BUDGET PROPOSAL IS SOUND, STATE'S FISCAL HEALTH IS STRONG

Candidates to lead Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency and fire marshal have been nominated by the state's Department of Public Safety.

Candidates to lead Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency and fire marshal have been nominated by the state's Department of Public Safety.

Desjardins. meanwhile, would take over the MDEA after the December retirement of Roy McKinney.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCarthy is a 22-year veteran of the fire marshal's office and served 15 years as a volunteer firefighter. Desjardins spent 23 years with the Brunswick Police Department before his work at the academy.