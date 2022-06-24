Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

Maine coast scattered with dead seagulls

Maine scientists fear the birds died from avian flu

Associated Press
Dead seagulls washing up on the Maine coast — this time in Casco Bay — is cause for alarm, according to a Maine Audubon scientist.

Shannon Silverson, who lives on Peaks Island, noticed about 30 dead and dying birds this week. "It was just a dreadful feeling," she told WGME-TV.

Doug Hitchcox of the Maine Audubon Society suspects the dead and dying great black-backed gulls on Mink Rocks, just east of Cliff Island, were victims of avian flu. But tests will be needed to confirm that, he said.

OFFICIALS FEAR AVIAN FLU AS MASSACHUSETTS ISLAND SEES HUNDREDS OF BIRDS WASH UP ON SHORE

Maine officials fear the avian flu caused the deaths of more than 30 birds which washed up on the state's coast.

This wasn't the only alarming instance of dead birds being found in the region. Hundreds of dead cormorants washed up on the shores of Martha’s Vineyard earlier this week.