California

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles California's Inland Empire

Quake centered about 5.6 miles from Corona, CA

Associated Press
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

A small earthquake shook a wide area of Southern California on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The magnitude 4.1 quake hit at 1:49 p.m. and was centered southeast of Los Angeles in a mountainous area between Riverside and Orange counties, about 5.6 miles outside the city of Corona, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

CA Fox News graphic

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California on Wednesday. (Fox News)

The Los Angeles Fire Department said its personnel went into "earthquake mode," with all fire stations surveying their districts for damage.

There were no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries, the department said.

The Orange County Fire Authority also had no reports of quake-related incidents.