MA police sergeant pleads guilty to indecent assault, battery for inappropriately touching a female dispatcher

A Natick police sergeant has pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery related to the inappropriate touching of a female dispatcher, according to the county prosecutor and police chief.

The police officer remains on unpaid administrative leave and the Natick Select Board is expected to make a determination about his employment status, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Chief of Police James Hicks said Monday.

On April 12, 2020, the officer and victim attended a gathering after work with other members of the police department and the defendant inappropriately touched the 28-year-old woman against her will, and continued to do so even though she tried to move his hands away and to tell him to stop, the release said. As she tried to leave, he reached into her car, inappropriately touched her and prevented her from leaving, they said.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN SENTENCED TO 14 MONTHS IN PRISON FOR ROLE IN CAPITOL PROTEST ON JAN. 6

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The officer was sentenced on Monday to three years of probation. He also must register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment, as well as mental health and substance abuse evaluations, and not contact the victim or her family.