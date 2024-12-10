Luxury sports car splits in half during deadly collision in Texas, killing its 2 occupants

A luxury McLaren sports car split in half, killing its driver and passenger after it collided with a sedan and then smashed into a tree in Texas on Monday.

The incident took place just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Abrams Road and Royal Lane in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, Fox 4 News Dallas-Forth Worth reports, citing police.

The two people in the black car who died were Cristobal Flores Espino, 29, and Robert Leroy Rocha, 31.

A woman who was driving the sedan, a gold Toyota, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Fox 4 reports, citing police.

It is unclear what caused the initial collision between the Toyota and the McLaren, which appears to be a 570S Coupé model and can reach speeds of more than 200 mph. The scene of the collision is about 10 miles north of Downtown Dallas.

Video and images from the harrowing scene showed the McLaren extraordinarily split in half. The mangled front part of the car is wrapped around the tree while the back half is on the road about 30 feet away.

The Toyota also appeared to hit a tree with its hood also bashed in.

Police and investigators were at the scene collecting evidence. They say the investigation is ongoing.

570S Coupé models are powered by 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engines.

They were designed and built by the U.K. car manufacturer McLaren Automotive, from 2015 until 2021.

Some used models are for sale for more than $170,000 on CarGurus.com.