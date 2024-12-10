Expand / Collapse search
McLAREN

Luxury sports car splits in half during deadly collision in Texas, killing its 2 occupants

The McLaren appeared to be a 570S Coupé model, can reach speeds of more than 200 mph

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
A luxury McLaren sports car split in half, killing its driver and passenger after it collided with a sedan and then smashed into a tree in Texas on Monday. 

The incident took place just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Abrams Road and Royal Lane in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, Fox 4 News Dallas-Forth Worth reports, citing police. 

The two people in the black car who died were Cristobal Flores Espino, 29, and Robert Leroy Rocha, 31.

MCLAREN 720S SPORTS CAR 'DESTROYED' IN CRASH DAY AFTER IT WAS BOUGHT

A McLaren halved after a collision in Texas

The McLaren halved after a collision in Texas on Monday.  (Fox 4)

A woman who was driving the sedan, a gold Toyota, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Fox 4 reports, citing police.

It is unclear what caused the initial collision between the Toyota and the McLaren, which appears to be a 570S Coupé model and can reach speeds of more than 200 mph. The scene of the collision is about 10 miles north of Downtown Dallas. 

Video and images from the harrowing scene showed the McLaren extraordinarily split in half. The mangled front part of the car is wrapped around the tree while the back half is on the road about 30 feet away.

THIS DOESN'T STINK: MCLAREN TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SKUNK WORKS TO DESIGN SUPERCARS

A gold Toyota with its hood damaged

The gold Toyota also appeared to hit a tree with its hood also bashed in.  (Fox 4)

The Toyota also appeared to hit a tree with its hood also bashed in. 

Police and investigators were at the scene collecting evidence. They say the investigation is ongoing. 

McLaren halved after collision in Texas

Video and images from the harrowing scene showed the McLaren extraordinarily split in half. (Fox 4)

570S Coupé models are powered by 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engines.

They were designed and built by the U.K. car manufacturer McLaren Automotive, from 2015 until 2021. 

Some used models are for sale for more than $170,000 on CarGurus.com.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.