Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Luke Bryan's downtown Nashville bar said that the missing Missouri college student was served just one alcoholic drink, despite his parents saying that the bar had overserved him prior to his mysterious disappearance.

TC Restaurant Group, the operator and owner of Luke’s 32 Bridge, released a statement on 22-year-old Riley Strain's disappearance, saying that he had purchased one alcoholic drink during his visit on March 8.

"During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters," the group said.

The bar's statement comes after Riley's parents insisted that their son had been "overserved."

"The bartender said he had been overserved," Chris Whiteid, Strain's stepfather, told FOX 17. "He was trying to pay his tab."

COLLEGE STUDENT VISITING NASHVILLE DISAPPEARS AFTER LEAVING LUKE BRYAN'S BAR

The bar said that the security team "made a decision based on our conduct standards" to remove the senior University of Missouri student from the Music City bar.

"At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building," the bar said. "He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs."

TC Restaurant Group indicated that they are working closely with authorities in the search for the missing college student.

NASHVILLE POLICE, FAMILY OF MISSING COLLEGE STUDENT SPEAK TO HOMELSS PEOPLE NEAR RIVER WHO MAY HAVE SEEN HIM

"In our effort to help the Nashville Metro Police Department’s Missing Persons investigation of Riley Strain, we proactively provided detailed information quickly after his visit to our business on March 8. This information included all security camera footage, photos of Riley at our establishment with detailed time stamps, transaction records, and staff accounts," the group said. "Additionally, we proactively engaged in communication with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission and will continue to communicate and provide any records needed to aid their ongoing investigation."

After being asked to leave the bar, Strain told his friends that he would head back to their accommodations at Tempo by Hilton, which is about five blocks away from Luke's 32, FOX 17 reported.

When his friends did not see him again at their hotel later that evening, they filed a missing persons report, Strain's cousin, Chelsea Strain said.

"My family left as soon as they heard the news, along with his dad and stepmom. He is not one to leave and not call anyone," she said. "I talked to him every week, if not every other day, to check on him. He talks to his mom more than once a day. All of us are worried. My family, along with his dad, stepmom and step-siblings, all just want him home. We want to hold him and love him. We want to watch him graduate in May at Mizzou. He has a bright future ahead of him."

When Strain left the bar, however, he appeared to walk in the opposite direction of his hotel. His phone last pinged between 10 and 10:30 p.m. in the area of Public Square Park, located near the sheriff's office and the Cumberland River, according to FOX 17.

"This is definitely the worst nightmare," Whiteid said. "He talks to his mom three or four times a day. For him to go this long without talking is not normal by any means."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Riley's disappearance to contact 615-862-8600.

Fox News has reached out to TC Restaurant Group for comment.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.