Lucky man's unlucky moment: $92K in winning lottery tickets go missing in Florida

The same lucky lottery numbers, 7-1-5, that won a Florida man tens of thousands of dollars over the years banked him another $92,000 payout last month. And then his luck ran out: the 184 winning tickets, each worth $500, were nowhere to be found.

Walid Aboroomi searched high and low, even calling his garbage hauler to see if he might try to salvage the Florida Cash 3 tickets. He couldn't — his trash is taken to an incinerator.

Aboroomi told The Tampa Tribune (http://bit.ly/1GYpcPA) he has a ticket from the lottery machine showing 184 tickets were sold on May 28. But lottery officials told him he must have the tickets to get the cash.

Aboroomi has had a lucky streak over the years, winning well over $1.5 million from various lottery games.