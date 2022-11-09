Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Louisiana police say 15-year-old 'out-of-state' teen behind bomb threat that moved polling site

Kenner Discovery School outside New Orleans received two threats in under a week

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Police in a New Orleans suburb say a "15-year-old juvenile from out of state" is behind a bomb threat at a school that forced Louisiana election officials to move a polling site Tuesday. 

An investigation into the incident surrounding Kenner Discovery School also determined that the bomb threat was related to another one directed at the facility last week, according to the Kenner Police Department

"An arrest warrant has been obtained for the juvenile for the crimes of... False Communication with the Intent to Cause an Emergency Response and... Communicating of False Information of Planned Arson," Kenner Police said in a statement. 

Investigators are "working with the local law enforcement agency in which the juvenile resides in affecting an arrest," police added. 

The Kenner Discovery School in Kenner, Louisiana suffered a bomb threat on Election Day.

The Kenner Discovery School in Kenner, Louisiana suffered a bomb threat on Election Day. (Google Maps)

Kenner Police also said it "strongly believes" the bomb threat received at Kenner Discovery School on Tuesday morning "is not election related in any way." 

The Audubon Elementary School became a polling site on Tuesday after officials directed the public away from the Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy.

The Audubon Elementary School became a polling site on Tuesday after officials directed the public away from the Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy. (Google Maps)

On Nov. 3, Discovery Schools CEO Patty Glaser said middle and high school students were evacuated from the "Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy Loyola and Vintage campuses due to an electronic bomb threat called into the high school demanding bitcoin payment," according to a statement obtained by WDSU.

Police say no students were inside the school yesterday as it was closed for Election Day. 

