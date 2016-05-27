Louisiana man accused of making young boys smoke marijuana

Police say a Louisiana man accused of making his 8- and 10-year-old relatives smoke marijuana faces cruelty charges.

Baton Rouge police tell The Advocate (http://bit.ly/1U0csbQ) that Jason Louis Taylor rolled marijuana blunts and provided them to the young boys on several occasions, instructing the children to smoke it.

The police report says the 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in February after being told to smoke weed. The child later tested positive for marijuana.

Police say both children said the 29-year-old Taylor allegedly smoked marijuana in front of them on several occasions.

Taylor was arrested Wednesday on two counts of cruelty to juveniles and one count of illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a juvenile.

Online jail records do not list an attorney for Taylor.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com