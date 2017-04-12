Louisiana church offers drive-thru Good Friday prayers

A congregation in Louisiana is going to offer drive-thru prayers for commuters as part of the holy day of Good Friday.

For the third year in a row, Louisiana Avenue United Methodist Church of Lafayette will pray over commuters who drive to their property this Friday.

Louisiana Avenue UMC Senior Pastor Robert E. Johnson, Sr. told The Christian Post that the goal of the drive-thru prayers is to reach the unchurched.

"We started offering drive thru prayers because there is a low percent of people who go to church in the Lafayette area. Our church is located next to a busy highway," explained Johnson.

"So having people and their entire families come to drive-thru for prayers will give us an opportunity to introduce Christ to someone."

More than 100 drivers showed up last year, Johnson explained, and the goal is to have that number doubled via increased promotion of the event.

"We started advertising early and scheduled interviews on local television and radio stations to discuss our event this year," said Johnson.

