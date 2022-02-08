Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana 16-year-old arrested when authorities found a loaded gun in his backpack

A student in Baton Rouge was charged with illegally carrying a firearm

Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. — A 16-year-old student has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies found a loaded handgun in his backpack, authorities said.

The gun was found by drug task force officers at Glen Oaks High School on Monday, WBRZ-TV reported.

No threats were reported and the student didn’t say why he had a gun, The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said.

The student was charged with illegally carrying a firearm on school property in a firearm free zone.

