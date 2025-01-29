Los Angeles wildfires: California cities vow to ‘shut down’ EPA’s dumping site for ‘toxic’ waste

Multiple cities in Southern California are vowing to "shut down" a site being used by the Environmental Protection Agency to collect and process hazardous waste from the devastating Eaton Fire, saying they oppose "having toxic materials transported to our backyards."

The joint warning from the cities of Azusa, Irwindale, Baldwin Park, and Duarte comes as the site in Lario Park reportedly began accepting debris on Monday. It’s expected to receive lithium electric vehicle batteries and other "hazardous household debris," with the EPA handling all transportation, processing and containment at the location, they say.

"While the Cities are completely in solidarity with our neighboring communities, we are extremely disappointed with the lack of respect to our local residents for not being notified of the EPA’s clean-up efforts and having toxic materials transported to our backyards," the cities said in a joint statement. "The Cities will work to formally oppose this site, as well as mobilize efforts to shut down the site as soon as possible."

More than 150 locals packed the Duarte City Council meeting last night to voice their opposition, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Before that meeting, EPA On-scene Coordinator Celeste McCoy told the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors that her agency was ordered to expedite the opening of the site, located on land managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, following an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, it also reported.

The White House said Trump signed an order last Friday calling for faster "rebuilding of areas devastated by the recent Los Angeles wildfires" and for the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Homeland Security and the leaders of FEMA and the EPA to "develop and execute a plan to expedite the bulk removal of contaminated and general debris."

An EPA official told residents at the Duarte City Council meeting that the site will be used for processing hazardous waste for 30 days before being used as a storage location for the next few months, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka was in the region Tuesday to help deliver aid to those affected by the wildfires. Matthew Barnett, the founder of The Dream Center nonprofit, appeared alongside Ivanka Trump in a video on X, saying that she spent around an hour meeting with three Altadena families and donated new shoes and food boxes.

"It’s so nice to see the incredible spirit and resilience of the Altadena community... it’s a beautiful light in such a dark time," Ivanka Trump said.

Meanwhile, officials in Los Angeles County on Tuesday approved an outside review of how its emergency alert system functioned during the Eaton and Palisades Fires.

The Eaton Fire caused 17 deaths. Evacuation orders for some neighborhoods in Altadena – including the area where the majority of the deaths occurred – were sent out on Jan. 7 after houses were reported on fire, according to the Associated Press.