Los Angeles-area man fatally shot by cops tried to murder wife driving school bus, police say

A Los Angeles parolee who rammed a school bus several times prior to leading police officers on a high-speed chase before he was fatally shot during a gunfire exchange with police officers was trying to murder his wife, the driver of the bus, authorities revealed last week.

On Nov. 18, the Buena Park Police Department released patrol vehicle dashcam footage of the Sept. 3 chase and the fatal shooting of Cedric Baxter.

An officer in the Orange County suburb was in the area around 2 p.m. when he saw Baxter, 60, fire at the bus, which had a 6-year-old boy inside, in addition to the driver, his estranged wife, authorities said. No one was struck, police said.

Video footage from the officer's patrol vehicle shows Baxter appearing to drive recklessly along a busy thoroughfare and ramming the school bus from behind. He then tries to side-swipe the vehicle near an intersection, police said.

The chase ended up at the Buena Park Unified School District's school bus maintenance yard where Baxter ran through a locked gate and crashed into a parked vehicle.

As he gets out of the SUV, multiple shots are fired and Baxter is seen staggering onto the ground. He died at the scene.

At the time of the deadly shooting, Baxter had an active domestic violence restraining order against him that had been revoked. He also had prior convictions for rape, armed robbery, drug offenses, and domestic violence, police said.

His parole for car theft had been revoked and there was a parole violation warrant for him cutting off his GPS monitoring device related to his status as a sex offender, police said.