Los Angeles Ritz-Carlton hotel skyscraper climber arrested

A man scaled one of Los Angeles' tallest buildings Tuesday before he was taken into police custody

Video taken from Fox Los Angeles showed the man climbing the side of The Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles around 9:30 a.m.

CALIFORNIA FAMILY MURDERED BY VIRGINIA MAN WHO 'CATFISHED' TEEN GIRL: POLICE

A banner that read "Support women, not abortion" was seen hanging from one of the windows, the news outlet said.

It was unclear if he was connected to the banner.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital that it didn't have any other information other than the man was arrested once he got to the top of the building.

Authorities put up a large safety air cushion on the ground as a precaution.