Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles Ritz-Carlton hotel skyscraper climber arrested

A banner that read 'Support women, not abortion; was seen on a window but it was unclear if it was connected to the climber

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Man climbs Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles Video

Man climbs Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles

A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he was seen climbing the exterior of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles. 

A man scaled one of Los Angeles' tallest buildings Tuesday before he was taken into police custody

Video taken from Fox Los Angeles showed the man climbing the side of The Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles around 9:30 a.m. 

CALIFORNIA FAMILY MURDERED BY VIRGINIA MAN WHO 'CATFISHED' TEEN GIRL: POLICE

A man climbed the side of The Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. He was arrested when he got to the top. 

A man climbed the side of The Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. He was arrested when he got to the top.  (KTTV)

A banner that read "Support women, not abortion" was seen hanging from one of the windows, the news outlet said. 

It was unclear if he was connected to the banner. 

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital that it didn't have any other information other than the man was arrested once he got to the top of the building. 

A man who climbed the side fo a downtown Los Angeles hotel was greeted by police officers when he got to the top. 

A man who climbed the side fo a downtown Los Angeles hotel was greeted by police officers when he got to the top.  (KTTV)

Authorities put up a large safety air cushion on the ground as a precaution. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.