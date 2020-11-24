Los Angeles mayor tells residents to cancel non-essential travel ahead of Thanksgiving

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told residents Tuesday to cancel all non-essential travel as coronavirus cases surge in California.

This comes days before the Thanksgiving holiday, which the L.A. County Department of Public Health is "strongly" recommending people only spend with other members of their household.

"Please don’t plan, host or attend holiday gatherings for multiple households," the L.A. County Department of Public Health said in new guidance Tuesday. "Instead connect virtually together."

Anyone flying into LAX or Van Nuys airport also is being asked to sign a form acknowledging that they need to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

"Failure to submit the form is punishable by a fine of up to $500," the traveler form says.

Los Angeles restaurants will be forced to shut down indoor and outdoor dining for three weeks starting Wednesday to try to slow the spread.

L.A. County recorded 51 deaths from coronavirus Tuesday, the highest number since Sept. 9. The city also had 3,692 new coronavirus cases.

There also was an alarming rise in hospitalizations. Two weeks ago, 888 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, but that number has now grown to 1,575; 26% of those people are in the ICU.

Los Angeles County's 10 million residents account for roughly a fourth of California's 40 million residents, but have about a third of the cases and more than a third of the deaths in the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a monthlong curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for most state residents, as well as other restrictions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.