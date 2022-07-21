Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles man gets haircut in middle of Sixth Street bridge

The Sixth Street Viaduct opened to the public this month and has become a haven for illegal street takeovers by drivers performing dangerous stunts in traffic

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Los Angeles' newly opened 6th Street bridge has been the site of several acts of misbehavior since it opened this month.

A man was seen getting a haircut this week in the middle of traffic on Los Angeles' newly opened Sixth Street bridge, which has become a hotspot for all kinds of misbehavior, forcing its closure multiple times. 

A video captured by a passing motorist on Wednesday appears to show a man sitting in a chair between opposite lanes of traffic while someone trims his hair. A third man appears behind the two. 

The Sixth Street Viaduct, which connects the neighborhood of Boyle Heights with the downtown Arts District, replaced the old version of the bridge, which was considered a landmark and can be seen in numerous films set in the city. 

The original bridge was closed in 2016 for demolition. 

The sun sets behind the Los Angeles skyline during the opening ceremonies of the Sixth Street Bridge, a viaduct that connects the downtown Arts District with the historic Boyle Heights neighborhood.

The sun sets behind the Los Angeles skyline during the opening ceremonies of the Sixth Street Bridge, a viaduct that connects the downtown Arts District with the historic Boyle Heights neighborhood. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Since its opening this month, the bridge has become a haven for illegal takeovers where cars stop traffic to perform donuts, drifting and other dangerous acts. 

Videos posted to social media show people scaling the bridge for photos as well. 

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department said a driver performing donuts on the bridge crashed into another vehicle before fleeing the scene. The driver eventually turned himself in to authorities. 

Last week, the LAPD also informed the public via social media that "once again" the bridge was closed because of street takeovers and cars parked on the side. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.