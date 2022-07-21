Los Angeles man gets haircut in middle of Sixth Street bridge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was seen getting a haircut this week in the middle of traffic on Los Angeles' newly opened Sixth Street bridge, which has become a hotspot for all kinds of misbehavior, forcing its closure multiple times.

A video captured by a passing motorist on Wednesday appears to show a man sitting in a chair between opposite lanes of traffic while someone trims his hair. A third man appears behind the two.

The Sixth Street Viaduct, which connects the neighborhood of Boyle Heights with the downtown Arts District, replaced the old version of the bridge, which was considered a landmark and can be seen in numerous films set in the city.

The original bridge was closed in 2016 for demolition.

MASK MANDATES SET TO RETURN IN LOS ANGELES

Since its opening this month, the bridge has become a haven for illegal takeovers where cars stop traffic to perform donuts, drifting and other dangerous acts.

Videos posted to social media show people scaling the bridge for photos as well.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department said a driver performing donuts on the bridge crashed into another vehicle before fleeing the scene. The driver eventually turned himself in to authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, the LAPD also informed the public via social media that "once again" the bridge was closed because of street takeovers and cars parked on the side.