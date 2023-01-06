Expand / Collapse search
A look inside One World Trade Center, one of America’s most symbolic landmarks 

Built to replace NYC’s fallen Twin Towers, 1 WTC has become an important symbol of American resilience after 9/11

By Bonny Chu | Fox News
    One World Trade Center, also known as 1 WTC and formerly the Freedom Tower, is a skyscraper in the financial district of Lower Manhattan, New York City. The building is the tallest in the Western Hemisphere and the seventh tallest in the world. However, the colossal monolith is not renowned for only its height. Following a national tragedy that devasted the U.S. in 2001, One World Trade Center was born to become one of America’s most symbolic landmarks. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

    Prior to the One World Trade Center Americans know today, two 110-story buildings known as Twin Towers once defined the Manhattan skyline. The pair was recognized as the original centerpiece of New York City’s World Trade Center complex, a group of buildings in the Financial District built for agencies involved in international trade. After five years of construction, the towers were completed in 1973. Each building’s floor was an acre in size, and they provided enough office space for 35,000 people and 430 companies. (R. Krubner/ClassicStock/Getty Images)

    For a brief period upon completion, these skyscrapers were considered the tallest buildings in the world. People dining at the Windows on the World, a restaurant located on the 107th floor of the Twin Tower’s North Tower were able to see views of all five New York City boroughs, New Jersey, and Connecticut. From this perspective, visitors have a view of the Governor’s Island and the Statue of Liberty. (Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images)

    On Sept. 11, 2001, a tragedy ripped a hole in the heart of the nation. Nineteen militants associated with al Qaeda, an Islamic extremist group that allegedly disapproved of America’s continued military presence in the Middle East, hijacked four airplanes in a suicidal terrorist attack against the United States. At 8:45 a.m., the first airplane struck the North Tower near the 80th floor, which instantly killed hundreds of people and left others trapped above. People began evacuating the building in what was initially thought to be a freak disaster. However, 18 minutes later, another airplane arrived and struck the South Tower near the 60th floor. As the second disaster unfolded, many came to the realization that America was under attack. (REUTERS/Sara K. Schwittek/Files)

    People panic and flee from the South Tower as the massive explosion showered dust and debris in New York City.  (Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images)

    A firefighter walks through Ground Zero, the aftermath of what became the worst terrorist attack on U.S. mainland in modern history.  (REUTERS/Peter Morgan MS)

    Years after the 9/11 attack destroyed New York City’s Twin Towers, the United States began constructing a new One World Trade Center complex on Ground Zero to represent America’s resurgence of the horrific event. The main skyscraper of the rebuilt center, known as the new One World Trade Center, 1 WTC and formerly Freedom Tower, began construction on April 27, 2006. By summer 2010, One World Trade Center was seen rising under construction near the unfinished Memorial Pools which were developed at the site of the original Twin Towers.  (Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images)

    One World Trade Center was scheduled to be the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere and will have 104 stories compared to the original 1 WTC’s 110 stories. The building was also planned to provide 2.6 million square feet of office space. (Victor Fraile/Corbis via Getty Images)

    While the newly built One WTC matched the height of the original One WTC at 1,368 feet, the spire that was installed at the top of the building helped the skyscraper reach a total height of 1,776 feet, a deliberate reference to the year the U.S. declared its independence. On May 2, 2013, One World Trade Center’s last spire piece was hoisted onto the top of the skyscraper. The 75-foot tip is the last section of the 408-foot spire. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    Eleven years of planning and $3.9 billion later, One World Trade Center along with its spire was finally complete in May 2013.  (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    One World Trade Center opened 13 years after the 9/11 attacks on Nov. 3, 2014. During that holiday season, a large Christmas tree was displayed next to a colorful panel in the "Condé Nast" lobby. Condé Nast was one of the first companies to move in as a tenant.  (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    Because the majority of One WTC is intended for office purposes, the 63rd floor was used as a model office for clients. Condé Nast became one of the building’s first tenants and occupied nearly one-quarter of the skyscraper’s workspace. Most of the leases signed afterwards came from media, advertising and technology.  (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

    One World Trade Center is also known for its One World Observatory, a three-story observation deck located between the 100th and 102nd floor, which can attract millions of tourists per year. From there, visitors can soak in 360-degree views of all five boroughs and parts of surrounding states. This includes the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    On Sept. 11, the "Tribute to Light" can be viewed from the One World Observatory. The annual lights serve as a memorial to the 9/11 attack which killed thousands of people and destroyed two iconic 110-story buildings that once defined the Manhattan skyline.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    Visitors can experience tours at One World Observatory such as City Pulse, a 10-screen interactive storytelling experience. Tour guides use gestures to provide insight on various neighborhoods throughout New York City.  (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Years after a deadly terrorist attack destroyed New York City’s Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, plans to construct a new One World Trade Center complex were set in motion.  

The construction of the skyscraper 1 WTC began five years after the 9/11 attacks and lasted for seven years. Upon completion, the $3.9 million building became the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. However, the colossal monument meant much more than its height.  

One World Trade Center became a symbol of America’s ability to recover from the devastating 9/11 attacks. The spire installed at the top of the building also helped the skyscraper soar to a symbolic height of 1,776 feet, a deliberate reference to the year the U.S. declared independence from England. 

The 104-story building now provides office space for companies mostly in media, advertising, and technology.  

While most of 1 WTC is utilized as office space, the building is also one of America’s most popular tourist destinations that can attract millions of visitors each year. One World Observatory, a three-story observation deck with 360-degree views, is located on the top of 1 WTC, and offers views of the 9/11 Memorial Pools, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, and the Brooklyn Bridge. 