Long Island firefighter arrested, accused of intentionally setting brush fire: police

A Medford, New York, volunteer firefighter has been arrested for allegedly starting a brush fire in Suffolk County on Long Island despite extremely dry conditions in the region, according to police.

Suffolk County police arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Quiles, a volunteer firefighter in the hamlet of Medford, for allegedly setting a fire in a wooded area at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Along with the wooded area, a car parked nearby was damaged, police said.

Quiles was reportedly suspended from his position with the Medford Fire Department and, if convicted, will be terminated, the Medford Fire District said in a press release posted to social media.

"The Medford Fire District performs arson background checks before admitting members, and there was no knowledge to suspect that this individual may have had any inclination of intentionally setting fires," the district noted. "This incident is actively being investigated by the [Suffolk County Police Department] Arson squad."

Quiles was charged with fourth-degree arson, fifth-degree arson and second-degree reckless endangerment. Court records show he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney released a statement regarding the arrest of Quiles.

"Unfortunately, under New York’s ‘bail reform,’ intentionally setting fires in the midst of dangerously dry conditions and a statewide burn ban are not bail eligible offenses, meaning my prosecutors cannot even ask for bail on these charges," Tierney said. "Our New York lawmakers need to get their act together and pass common sense fixes to a broken bail system."

New York issued a statewide burn ban through Nov. 30 because of the dry conditions and recent wildfires across the state.

The burn ban means outdoor fires for brush and debris, uncontained campfires, recreational fires and open fires for cooking are prohibited.

In a social media post, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stressed the importance of the burn ban.

"New Yorkers: It is critical to avoid any outdoor burning at this time," she posted on X. "Remember to report any fires immediately to authorities, stay alert, and monitor your local forecast and law enforcement alerts."