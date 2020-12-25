Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Trump briefed on Nashville explosion that appears to be 'intentional'

Follow below for the latest updates on the Nashville explosion

Fox News
President Trump has been briefed on an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning that is now under FBI investigation.

Trump, who on Friday morning was at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., "will continue to receive regular updates," spokesperson Judd Deere told Fox News.

"The president is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured," Deere said.

Police said Friday that the incident in Tennessee appears to be "an intentional act," pointing to a suspicious vehicle that blew up at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time.

Follow below for more updates on the Nashville explosion. Mobile users click here.

