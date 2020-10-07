Live Updates: Hurricane Delta barrels toward Mexico as 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm

Hurricane Delta weakened slightly as a Category 4 storm but is still expected to cause "life-threatening" storm surge and "catastrophic" wind damage within portions of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula beginning on Tuesday night.

There is also an increased likelihood of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds when the storm reaches the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi. The storm is projected to make landfall in the U.S. on Friday.

As of 10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday the storm was located about 135 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

