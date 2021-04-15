LIVE UPDATES: Derek Chauvin's defense could rest case

The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to resume Thursday and his legal team could be wrapping up their defense.

Judge Peter A. Cahill said the court could end up taking Friday off.

Chauvin, 45, is on trial for the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd, who died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25

On Wednesday, a retired forensic pathologist testified that Floyd died of a sudden heart rhythm problem due to his heart disease while being restrained by police.

Dr. David Fowler, a former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland, said the fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd's system, and possible carbon monoxide poisoning from auto exhaust, were contributing factors in his death.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with second and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.



Prosecutors say Floyd died because Chauvin’s knee was pressed into Floyd’s neck or neck area for 9 1/2 minutes

"All of those combined to cause Mr. Floyd’s death," he said during the second day of the defense case.

Chauvin attorney Derek Nelson is also trying to prove that Floyd died because of his illegal drug use and underlying health problems. Medical experts called by prosecutors have said Floyd died from a lack of oxygen because the way he was restrained restricted his breathing.

Nelson has also argued that Chauvin did what he was trained to do, despite top Minneapolis police officials testifying that Chauvin used excessive force and violated his training.

Cahill turned down a defense request on Wednesday to acquit Chauvin, rejecting claims that prosecutors failed to prove Chauvin’s actions killed Floyd.

The defense began its case on Tuesday.

