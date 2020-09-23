Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fires
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Limited resources helped wildfire become one of LA County's largest ever fires

Fox News
close
Charlie Morton identified as firefighter killed battling El Dorado fireVideo

Charlie Morton identified as firefighter killed battling El Dorado fire

Veteran firefighter was the leader of the Big Bear Interagency Hotshot crew.

The Bobcat Fire has burned for more than two weeks and was allowed to become one of Los Angeles County's largest-ever fires due to limited firefighting resources after it was ignited.

The wildfire is just one of the dozen other major blazes burning across the West Coast. The threat remains for more than 1,000 homes in the California area after it scorched its way through old growth down into the Mojave Desert.

Follow below for our latest news on the wildfires. Mobile users click here:

Trending in US