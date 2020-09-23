LIVE UPDATES: Limited resources helped wildfire become one of LA County's largest ever fires

The Bobcat Fire has burned for more than two weeks and was allowed to become one of Los Angeles County's largest-ever fires due to limited firefighting resources after it was ignited.

The wildfire is just one of the dozen other major blazes burning across the West Coast. The threat remains for more than 1,000 homes in the California area after it scorched its way through old growth down into the Mojave Desert.

