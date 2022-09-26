Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas
Published

Little Rock police officer arrested and relieved of duty

Former Little Rock, Arkansas, Police Officer Cristian Gallegos has been charged with 3rd degree domestic battery

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Little Rock Police Department officer has been relieved of duty and placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation into a domestic violence call.

Cristian Gallegos has been charged with third-degree domestic battery. He is 29 years old, according to KLRT-TV. 

Officers were called to a home at 2:36 a.m. Sunday. Family members said that a woman had been struck by Gallegos. 

Police say during the on-scene investigation, responding officers determined the victim had physical injuries.

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT ALLOWS RESIDENTS TO VOTE ON RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA

Cristian Gallegos has been charged with 3rd degree domestic battery. 

Cristian Gallegos has been charged with 3rd degree domestic battery.  (Little Rock Police Department)

Gallegos was taken to the major crimes division for a review of facts by detectives and supervisors.

He was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center, FOX 16 reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gallegos has served with the Little Rock Police Department since February 2019.

While the criminal investigation is ongoing, the Little Rock Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will also comprehensively investigate the incident.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.