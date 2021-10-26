Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Republicans
Published

Man who sent life-threatening messages to Rep. Matt Gaetz faces federal indictment

Eugene Huelsman was indicted on one felony count of making a threat to injure

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man accused of barking death threats at Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,  over the phone earlier this year was nabbed last week on a federal indictment, according to court records.

Prosecutors say that on Jan. 9 — three days after the Capitol siege — Eugene Huelsman called Gaetz’s office phone to menace the lawmaker. "Tell [M.G.] to watch his back, tell him to watch his children," Huelsman allegedly seethed into the receiver, according to the indictment.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., walks out of the committee room during a hearing with the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information System in the Rayburn House Office Building on May 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., walks out of the committee room during a hearing with the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information System in the Rayburn House Office Building on May 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I’m coming for him, he’s gonna f—king die…I’m gonna f—king kill him…Watch your back, I’m coming for you. I’m gonna put a bullet in you and I’m gonna put a bullet in one of your f—king kids too," the man allegedly snarled.

PROSECUTORS: CAPITOL COP TOLD JAN. 6 RIOTER TO HIDE EVIDENCE

Gaetz confirmed that he was the victim identified in the indictment as M.G. The congressman told Fox Digital that he turned over the recorded voicemail to Capitol Police.

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Huelsman was indicted in May in the Northern District of Florida on one felony count of making a threat to injure the person of another — but his whereabouts were unknown at the time. A judge sealed the indictment until authorities tracked down Huelsman in California and apprehended him, court records state.

Huelsman is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Pensacola federal court Oct. 29.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

"I'm glad that prosecutors in the Northern District of Florida take death threats against me and my family seriously," Gaetz said. "I wish that were an ethic across the DOJ enterprise."

Huelsman’s attorney couldn’t immediately be identified.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com.

Your Money