LeBron James hitting campaign trail for Biden and Harris

LeBron James will hit the campaign trail for Democratic running mates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ahead of the presidential election this year.

“For sure,” James told the hosts of VICE TV's "Cari & Jemele: Stick To Sports” when asked if he would campaign for the ticket, according to a clip acquired by TMZ. “We are at a time where we need change. In order for change, it’s all about leadership – and leadership starts at the top.”

The Los Angeles Lakers star has expressed support for the Democratic running mates in the past, congratulating Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., when she was chosen as the vice presidential nominee last week.

It’s not James’s first foray into politics. He joined former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a campaign stop in his home state of Ohio just days before the 2016 presidential election. He also wrote an opinion piece for Business Insider in October 2016 entitled, “Why I'm endorsing Hillary Clinton.”

But he has stepped up his political activism this summer amid nationwide protests following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Before Tuesday’s first playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers, he parodied President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” motto by wearing a hat that read, “Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor.”

President Trump has traded barbs multiple times with James during the last few years. Earlier this month, Trump said on "Fox & Friends" that he thinks NBA players kneeling during the national anthem is "disgraceful." James responded by saying he doesn't think anyone in the NBA community is "sad about losing his viewership," according to USA Today.

In June, James also formed More Than A Vote, a coalition of black athletes and artists, with the goal of "combating systemic, racist voter suppression."

"When you have a platform like I have, you're just called to action," James told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes this week. "And for me to be able to have this platform where I can create something like More Than a Vote by just giving them the tools, giving them the knowledge to not only actually go out and vote but actually know their voting rights."