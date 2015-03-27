Lawyer: Authorities botched shooting investigation

An attorney says a small-town police officer who's free after being wrongly jailed for a series of deadly shootings along the Illinois-Indiana border is the victim of a botched investigation.

Prosecutors in Will County disagree, saying they acted properly and the arrest of the wrong man never exposed people to additional threats from the still at-large gunman.

Attorney Dave Carlson accuses investigators of rushing to judgment, then doing everything they could to pin the shootings on his client, Brian Dorian. Carlson spoke Wednesday after the murder charge was dropped. He says the mistake ruined Dorian's reputation and gave the public a false sense of security.

The Will County state's attorney's office says authorities kept investigating during Dorian's detention.