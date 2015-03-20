Lawsuit: US Probation Office failed to monitor NY child porn suspect, leading to rape, killing

A New York girl raped by a man released from jail while awaiting a child pornography trial is suing the federal government for $110 million.

A lawyer representing David Renz's victim says in court papers the U.S. Probation Office failed to follow its own policies for monitoring a criminal defendant released with an electronic ankle bracelet in the months before the March 2013 attack. The lawsuit says that allowed Renz to rape the 10-year-old suburban Syracuse girl and kill her mother.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in the name of Sheila Ben, the girl's court-appointed guardian.

Renz pleaded guilty to murder and rape and awaits sentencing. He was sentenced last month to 30 years in prison on the child pornography charges.

The chief probation officer in Syracuse has declined to comment.