Lawsuit dismissed and parents win right to name their child as they wish

The state Department of Health has agreed to let a Tennessee couple give their child the surname of their choice, bringing to an end a contentious legal battle that began last year.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit last year on behalf of Dr. Carl Abramson and Kimberly Sarubbi of Brentwood after the state refused to allow the couple to give their third child the last name Sabr. The name is a combination of both parents' last names.

An attorney for the ACLU says that the lawsuit was dismissed Thursday and the state issued a birth certificate with the surname that the parents chose for the child.

State officials did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.