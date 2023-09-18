'They were laughing': Woman viciously beaten at Seattle-area gas station over cash, cigs and candy

A cashier who was viciously beaten during a robbery at a Seattle-area gas station said the young male suspects laughed during the attack.

"They were laughing. They had no [regard] for anything," Leah Johnston told FOX13.

CRIME-RIDDEN BLUE CITY NOW HIRING MORE POLICE. WHY THEY CAN’T GET THEM ON THE STREETS FAST ENOUGH

The attack happened Friday night at the Friendly Normandy Market in Normandy Park, Washington.

Surveillance video shows one suspect punching Johnston repeatedly in the head and neck, then kneeing her in the stomach as five other men ransack the store.

"I told him, ‘You can stop hitting me. I’m not fighting you,'" Johnston said. "It didn't slow him down though."

At one point, Johnston falls to the floor and the suspect kicks her before the group finally runs off. Johnston said the suspects got away with less than $100 cash and handfuls of candy and merchandise from the cigarette case.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS BRUTAL ATTACK ON CASHIER:

SEATTLE COP HEARD LAUGHING AFTER WOMAN KILLED IN CRASH CLAIMS INCIDENT TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT: REPORT

Johnston told KOMO News she had a bad feeling as soon as the six young men walked in wearing all black clothing and masks.

"When I saw them come through the door with the masks and what not, I had a feeling something was going to happen, and I mentally prepared myself to be robbed," she said. "I was not prepared to be attacked."

All six suspects took off in stolen cars, a Kia and a Hyundai, police told local media. Both cars have been found, but police are still looking for the suspects.

"Kids don’t seem to fear anything anymore," she added. "There’s like, no repercussions for them the way there used to be."

BLUE STATE'S $143 MILLION HOMELESS PROGRAM GOT LESS THAN A THOUSAND PEOPLE HOUSED. NOW GOVERNOR WANTS MORE

Normandy Park is a small city located just south of Seattle. The city's police department reported two robberies in 2022, according to an annual crime report from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

Johnston said her pride hurts more than the physical injuries after the attack. She told local media she's taking some time off work but will return eventually.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm not going to let them win," she said. "I like this community. I like the people and I love my job."

The store's owner told KOMO News they would implement extra safety measures, including adding more staff during the night shift.