Last Iowa tenants evacuate from building after nearby apartment collapses

The partially collapsed apartment in IA led to the deaths of 3 people

Associated Press
The remaining tenants of a building near a partially collapsed apartment structure were evacuated Thursday because of "areas of structural concern," Davenport officials said.

Residents of five apartments at the Executive Square Building were told to evacuate "out of an abundance of caution," city spokeswoman Sarah Ott said in a statement.

The decision came after city staff and structural engineers assessed conditions near the apartment building that partially collapsed on May 28, killing three people, injuring several and displacing dozens, Ott said.

IOWA WOMAN WHOSE LEG WAS AMPUTATED AFTER BEING INJURED IN DAVENPORT APARTMENT COLLAPSE FILES LAWSUIT

Residents of a building in Davenport, Iowa, have been evacuated after a nearby apartment collapsed, leading to the deaths of three people and the displacement of many more.

Assessments are being made before dismantling the partially collapsed building proceeds, she said.

Thursday's evacuations will leave the Executive Square building vacant. Most residents and commercial unit tenants had already been ordered to leave.

Lawsuits have been filed in connection with the partial collapse of the apartment building. Plaintiffs contend the property owner, Andrew Wold, and the city received several complaints about the building's poor condition in recent years.