Las Vegas student sues high school over denial of anti-abortion club

A Las Vegas high school student is suing her school and the school district for denying her bid to start an anti-abortion club on campus.

Attorneys filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court on behalf of Angelique Clark. The West Coast Career & Technical Academy student argues her school and the Clark County School District violated the Equal Access Act and the First Amendment.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports school officials waited months before telling Clark they denied the club because the topic was controversial, she said in a news release.

Attorneys sent the district a letter demanding the club be approved, but have said they received no response. The lawsuit also names the district’s superintendent, the school’s principal and assistant principal.

The district told The Associated Press it doesn't comment on pending litigation. In May, a district spokeswoman said the proposed club didn't have a required faculty adviser.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.