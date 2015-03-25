Las Vegas police search for girl, 10, missing since last week

Police in Las Vegas are searching for a 10-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Jade Morris was last seen on Friday in Las Vegas near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Alta Drive. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a long brown jacket, Officer Laura Meltzer told FoxNews.com.

“They’re interviewing everybody who may have knowledge of her whereabouts and trying to find her and bring her home,” Meltzer said.

Morris — who was described as a black girl about 5 feet tall and weighing 70 pounds — was last seen in the custody of Brenda Stokes, who was driving a red 2007 four-door Saab, Meltzer said.

Stokes, 50, is reportedly a friend of the girl's family and may have some relationship with her father. Stokes was arrested Friday after she allegedly slashed the face of a blackjack dealer in the Bellagio hotel-casino and remains jailed, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Anyone with information on Morris’ whereabouts is asking to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-2907.