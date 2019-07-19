Airman shot in leg at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada; circumstances being investigated

Police were called to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada on Thursday night after receiving a report that an airman had been shot, officials said.

Officers responded around 9:35 p.m. and found an airman with a gunshot wound in one of his legs. He was rushed to the University Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, FOX 5 Las Vegas reported.

The shooting happened on the base near the O’Callaghan Federal Hospital, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Officers were called in to assist airbase personnel.

The circumstances of the shooting remained unclear Thursday night. Base officials and the Las Vegas police were continuing their investigation.

On Wednesday, an airman stationed at the base died after a van carrying five service members rolled over on U.S. Highway 95, off base property, the Review-Journal reported. Multiple people were ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

One airman was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were rushed to the University Medical Center Trauma Center with serious injuries. The fifth airman was evacuated by air with non-life-threatening injuries.