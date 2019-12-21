Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Published

At least five killed in Las Vegas apartment fire; 13 injured

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
At least 5 people died and 13 were injured in a fire that erupted in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the fire occurred in the Alpine Motel Apartments, a three-story apartment complex downtown. The cause is currently under investigation.

The fire department earlier said five of the injured were in critical condition and that several residents were hanging out of windows as firefighters arrived. Several jumped and were injured, the department said.

The incident reportedly happened at around 4:15 a.m. Later that morning, the Red Cross announced that it was helping people at a nearby school.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, at least 23 people were displaced by the fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. You can follow him on Facebook here.