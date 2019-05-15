Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma City window washers safe after basket began 'swinging wildly out of control,' officials say

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Window washers trapped in basket swinging from Oklahoma towerVideo

Window washers trapped in basket swinging from Oklahoma tower

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has been called in to secure a large basket containing two window washers swinging at the top of Devon Tower.

Two window washers were rescued Wednesday after the large basket they were in started "swinging wildly out of control" at the top of Devon Tower in Oklahoma City, officials said.

The "very dangerous situation" unfolded around 7:45 a.m. local time. Police and fire officials quickly warned those nearby to stay away from the area.

Workers were on the lift when the basket became loose, and started swinging "out of control." It's unknown what caused the dangerous incident.

The basket was seen crashing into the side of the building several times as it swung back and forth in the sky.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Around 8:30 a.m., officials said "the basket is now secured and firefighters are working to get the two window washers out of the basket."

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.