LAPD releases video of armed home robbery in Hollywood; 2 pricey watches swiped

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday released chilling video of an armed robbery outside a home in Hollywood that resulted in the theft of two expensive watches.

The video shows two men walking and then four others running up from behind them. One suspect appears to be brandishing a gun and a victim could be seen holding up his hands. The suspects eventually flee.

The incident occurred on Dec. 1, at about 6 p.m., and police said the victims were followed to an apartment building. Police said all four suspects were armed with handguns and demanded property.

The suspects have been identified as Black males in their early 20s. Police said in a statement that the FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Crime in Los Angeles has been under the microscope after recent smash-and-grab thefts at department stores across the city.

Fourteen people were arrested in connection with 11 brazen robberies between Nov. 18 and 28, and all are out of custody, police Chief Michel Moore said earlier this month. Most bailed out or met no-bail criteria, and one is a juvenile, he said.

