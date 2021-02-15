LAPD probes report of George Floyd photo with caption, ‘You take my breath away’: report

LOS ANGELES--Michel Moore, the chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, announced Saturday an internal investigation following a report that a photo of George Floyd had been circulating among officers with a caption that read, "You take my breath away," a report said.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the photo had a "Valentine-like format." He told the paper that there is zero tolerance "for anything with racist views."

The officer who alerted the department about the alleged photo is set to be interviewed on Monday. Moore said if the photo is confirmed "people will find my wrath."

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25, 2020, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for several minutes even after he said he couldn’t breathe.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Floyd’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to a nationwide reckoning on race. All four officers were fired. They are scheduled to stand trial in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report